Centrality Achieves Market Cap of $97.75 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Centrality has a total market cap of $97.75 million and $1.50 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrality has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0815 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

