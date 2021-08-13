Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $959,782.89 and $394,983.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.