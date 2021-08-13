Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target Raised to GBX 70 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centrica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 49.58 ($0.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.84. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.65.

In other news, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders bought 95,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,363 over the last quarter.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

