Centrifuge Price Reaches $1.04 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $87.55 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,273,696 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

