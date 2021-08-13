Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $23.79. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,502. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $329.54 million, a P/E ratio of -65.72 and a beta of 2.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $662,137 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

