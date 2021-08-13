Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IPSC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.93. 213,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,183. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

In other news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

