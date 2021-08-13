Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM accounts for 1.8% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 25.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 19.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDAY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.37 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

