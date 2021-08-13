CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.61. 705,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

