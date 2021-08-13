CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.65.
TSE:CEU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.61. 705,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78. The firm has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05.
In related news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
