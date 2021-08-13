CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.54.

TSE:CEU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.61. 545,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 55.86.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

