CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.54.
TSE:CEU traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.61. 545,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.64 and a twelve month high of C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a P/E ratio of 55.86.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold a total of 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last ninety days.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
