CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.54.
Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last quarter.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
