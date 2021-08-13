CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.54.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

