CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.71.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CEVA stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 169.27 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,595,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

