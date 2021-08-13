C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Head-To-Head Review

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.12%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.70% 1.37% C&F Financial 18.75% 14.75% 1.36%

Risk and Volatility

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and C&F Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.80 $31.31 million $1.81 12.81 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.28 $22.12 million N/A N/A

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides debit and credit cards; and safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, ATMs, internet and mobile banking, and other customary bank services. This segment provides its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located one each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, and York, as well as the towns and cities of Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; two each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services for residential appraisals and third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 14 offices in Virginia, one office in Maryland, and two offices in North Carolina, as well as through one each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage, wealth management, title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Toano, Virginia.

