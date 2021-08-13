CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$112.11. CGI shares last traded at C$111.97, with a volume of 295,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$112.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

