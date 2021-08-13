CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 4.6%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.27. 197,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 123,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$618.32 million and a PE ratio of -56.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.59.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

