Chain Guardians Market Capitalization Hits $14.89 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $700,182.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

