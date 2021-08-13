Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $27.12 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $27.12 or 0.00056957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.10 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.74 or 0.00887762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00104612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00043894 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

