ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $4.06

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00008528 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $44.49 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00857644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.