Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 26,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Chalice Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

