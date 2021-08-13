Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.12, a current ratio of 61.97 and a quick ratio of 38.39.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

