Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. Its portfolio includes Three Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

