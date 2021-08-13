ChangeNOW Token (NOW) Price Tops $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

ChangeNOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. ChangeNOW Token has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $624.00 worth of ChangeNOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChangeNOW Token has traded up 55% against the U.S. dollar. One ChangeNOW Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChangeNOW Token

ChangeNOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 coins and its circulating supply is 83,432,980 coins. ChangeNOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ChangeNOW Token is https://reddit.com/r/ChangeNOW_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

ChangeNOW Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChangeNOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChangeNOW Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChangeNOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

