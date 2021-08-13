Chardan Capital Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $22.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $8.14 on Friday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

