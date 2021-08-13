Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $11.73 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $284,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

