Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.09% of Chart Industries worth $111,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,674,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $815,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

