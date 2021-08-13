Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.57.

CHTR stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $771.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.46 and a 12 month high of $779.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $720.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,934. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

