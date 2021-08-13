Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.55. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

