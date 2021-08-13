Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

ModivCare stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

