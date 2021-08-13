Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,082 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,696,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

