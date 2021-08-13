Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 24,439 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Avantor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avantor by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 52,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,540,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.