Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,950 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $84.02 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

