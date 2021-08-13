Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS opened at $90.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

