Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valvoline by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 287,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

