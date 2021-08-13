Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $13,867,136 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $252.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

