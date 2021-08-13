Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after acquiring an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $63.20 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

