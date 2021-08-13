Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

