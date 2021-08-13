Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $60.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

