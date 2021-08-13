Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

