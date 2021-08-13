Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 31,499 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,999,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

