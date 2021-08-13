Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,319 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $11,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $4,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

ABR opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

