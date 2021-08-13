Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,154 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $423.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

