Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

