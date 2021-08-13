Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 40,267 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,267 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $12,792,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

