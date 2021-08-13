Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 878 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at $451,949,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $101,335,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

