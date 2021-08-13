Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NCR by 85.3% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,039,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 478,550 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in NCR by 20.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NYSE:NCR opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

