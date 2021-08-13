Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

