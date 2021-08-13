Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$13.43. 244,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,399. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -705.26. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$13.76.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

