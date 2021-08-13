Chatham Asset Management, Llc Acquires 44,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $517,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 17,900 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $215,695.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $138,960.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 3,438 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40.

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

NYSE FST traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. 131,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,575. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,113 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

