Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,243,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $122.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

