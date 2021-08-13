Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $112.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 815,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

