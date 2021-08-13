CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,118.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 26% against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $168,505.79 and $9,118.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00140566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.99 or 0.99964599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00859013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

